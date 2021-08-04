Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

BZH traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. 530,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $551.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.07. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.