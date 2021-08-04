Beazley (BEZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beazley (LON: BEZ):

7/26/2021 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Beazley had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/23/2021 – Beazley had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Beazley had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Beazley was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 410 ($5.36).

7/16/2021 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Beazley is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

Shares of BEZ stock traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 395.95 ($5.17). 1,163,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,930. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.18. Beazley plc has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 445.60 ($5.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Get Beazley plc alerts:

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.