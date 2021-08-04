BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.99

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 372613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a market capitalization of $961.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
BeyondSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYSI)
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
