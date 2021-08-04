BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.99

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 372613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $961.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

