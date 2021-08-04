Bezant Price Hits $0.0017 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Bezant has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $1.50 million and $85.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00062108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.36 or 0.00808932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00093081 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

