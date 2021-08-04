BHPCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.58 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00145506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,097.94 or 1.00020841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00849368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

