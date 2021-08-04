Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 4,146,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,936. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other news, VP Luke D. Thompson sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $115,539.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $153,882.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,136 shares of company stock worth $1,307,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

