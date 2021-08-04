Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading 5% Higher

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02. 3,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,213,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $532.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $153,882.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,136 shares of company stock worth $1,307,567. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

