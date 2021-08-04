Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Position Increased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,419,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

BILL traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $205.55. 26,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,839. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.47. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $211.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $2,001,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,736 shares of company stock valued at $34,475,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

