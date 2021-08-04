BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioMarin beat estimates for Q2 earnings and sales. Sales of BioMarin’s key drugs are being driven by strong demand. The focus of the stock remains on the regulatory updates related to key candidates, Vosoritide and Valrox/Roctavian. Regulatory applications for Vosoritide are under review in the United States and Europe with potential approvals anticipated in 2021. Roctavian is a gene therapy for hemophilia A, which was rejected by the FDA last year, resulting in a delay in potential approval timeline. A BLA for Roctavian is expected to be filed in the second quarter of 2022 with a launch not expected before late 2022/2023. BioMarin has an interesting early-stage pipeline. Kuvan sales are being hurt by generic competition as the drug has lost U.S. exclusivity. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.87.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $124.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,290 shares of company stock worth $3,541,565. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after buying an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after buying an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after buying an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after buying an additional 110,904 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

