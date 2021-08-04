Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Down 5%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. 7,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 193,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 101.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,020,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,920,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.