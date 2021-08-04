Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bioventus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

BVS opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $1,425,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $5,987,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $4,271,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $10,314,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $3,820,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

