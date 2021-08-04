Bird.Money (BIRD) Reaches One Day Volume of $998,142.00

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for about $65.26 or 0.00167335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $998,142.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 75.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bird.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00061856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.13 or 0.00825915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00093905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,232 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bird.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bird.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.