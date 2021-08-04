bitCNY Hits Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $640,083.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00101954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00144215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,383.88 or 0.99866751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00844946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

