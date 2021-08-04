Bitcoin Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $287.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $109,741.74 and approximately $287.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00018478 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003512 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.