Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 171.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 553,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

