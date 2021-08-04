Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.89. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.33.

NYSE:BKH traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.93. 418,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.47. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

