Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%.

BKH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.