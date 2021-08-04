Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 150,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,170.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,751 shares of company stock worth $786,248 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.