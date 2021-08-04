BlackLine (BL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 0.90.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $1,039,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,922,244.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $163,039.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

