BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. 97,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
