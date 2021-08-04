BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. 97,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

