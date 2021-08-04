BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BDJ stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,780,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 904,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,697,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.