BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,235. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
