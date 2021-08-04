BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,235. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

