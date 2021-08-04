BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 31st

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of BGT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,560. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
