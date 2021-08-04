BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 31st

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BGT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,560. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

