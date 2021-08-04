BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. 21,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

