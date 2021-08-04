BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. 21,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
