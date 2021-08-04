BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. 37,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $17.35.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.