BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:BTA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,968. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

