BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE:BTA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,968. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
