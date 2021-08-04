BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
MUI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,716. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.