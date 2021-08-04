BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

MUI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,716. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

