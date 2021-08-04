BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

MVF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

