BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE BST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,403. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

