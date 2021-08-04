BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE BST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,403. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $62.16.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
