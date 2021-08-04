BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of THRG stock opened at GBX 978.84 ($12.79) on Wednesday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 563.20 ($7.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 988 ($12.91). The company has a market capitalization of £942.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 927.08.

In other news, insider Merryn S. Webb bought 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63). Also, insider Louise Nash bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

