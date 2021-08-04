Blackstone Loan Financing Limited Declares Dividend of €0.02 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 52 week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.81 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1,165.54 and a quick ratio of 1,165.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 million and a P/E ratio of 0.13.
Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile
