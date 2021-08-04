Blackstone Loan Financing Limited Declares Dividend of €0.02 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 52 week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.81 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1,165.54 and a quick ratio of 1,165.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 million and a P/E ratio of 0.13.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

