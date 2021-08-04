Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $0.88 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $5,219.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00040719 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00020022 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008349 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,917,069 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

