Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
BLBRF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday.
About Bloomberry Resorts
Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomberry Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomberry Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.