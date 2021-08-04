Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

BLMN stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.