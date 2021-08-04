Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 19,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.63 million, a PE ratio of -1,541.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

BCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

