Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 882.50 ($11.53) and last traded at GBX 865 ($11.30). Approximately 420,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 539,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 863.50 ($11.28).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRSM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 851.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £826.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.