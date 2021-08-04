BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Issues Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

Shares of BXC stock traded up $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. 22,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $450.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24.

BXC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $899,946.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099 in the last 90 days. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlueLinx stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of BlueLinx worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

