Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 107.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.16 million, a P/E ratio of -55.78, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

