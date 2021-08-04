BMO Capital Markets Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $175.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

MCHP traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.17. The stock had a trading volume of 44,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,520. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after buying an additional 231,486 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

