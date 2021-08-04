Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$11.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

