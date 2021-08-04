Boku (LON:BOKU) Sets New 12-Month High at $200.00

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.60), with a volume of 201698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Boku from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £595.72 million and a P/E ratio of -41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.67.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

