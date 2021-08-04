Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lifted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 24.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,255,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $46.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,093.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,240.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.