Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.29

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 229433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.
BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.
In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.