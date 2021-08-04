Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.29

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 229433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

