Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells $56,990.80 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,445 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $56,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
EPAY traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.