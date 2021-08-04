BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. On average, analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BPMP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 312,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,178. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

