BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. 673,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,315,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

