BP (NYSE:BP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.48.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 825,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $1,750,000. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after buying an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BP by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

