BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of BRSD stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.18. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £22.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

