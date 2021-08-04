BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of BRSD stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.18. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £22.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
