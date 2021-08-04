Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BDN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 33,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,772. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

