BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

BRFS stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.77.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BRF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 154,171 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,297,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

